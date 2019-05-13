Man Dies Hours After Being Pulled Unresponsive From Island Lake

TJ Nelson,

BECKER CO., MN — A Sauk Rapids man has died after being pulled from the cold waters of Island Lake on Sunday morning.

The Becker County Sheriff says 61-year-old Lyle Nelson passed away at Essentia in Fargo last night.

He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water after witnesses spotted a boat going in circles on the lake and Nelson was in the water trying to grab on.

Island Lake is about 18 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.

