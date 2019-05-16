Man Wanted After High Speed Chases Finally Arrested In Traill County

Thomas Hibpshman Jr. was also arrested just last month after getting stuck in a drainage ditch north of Harwood

TRAILL CO., ND — The man who led multiple law enforcement agencies on chases earlier this week has been captured in Traill County.

38-year-old Thomas Hibpshman Jr. was arrested without incident on Wednesday near Portland.

Police say he fled a traffic stop on Monday in East Grand Forks and he was chased into Grand Forks before it was ended.

The chase later continued in Traill County until Hibpshman got stuck and he ran on foot.

He was also arrested just last month after getting stuck in a drainage ditch north of Harwood during spring flooding.

Authorities had to rescue Hibpshman and Jessica Trottier.

She was wanted on a probation violation while he had a warrant for a parole violation.