Moorhead Considers Selling City Hall And Building A New City Hall

Leaders say the 1970's era building is crowded and out of date

MOORHEAD, MN — Fargo built a brand new multi-million dollar city hall which opened last year.

Now Moorhead is considering the possibility of a new city hall.

City leaders have started the discussion about a possible sale of the current city hall which is connected to Moorhead Center Mall.

They say the 1970’s era building is crowded and out of date.

There’s a significant shortage of space leaving no choice but to move offices into conference areas and make two offices out of one.

The building also isn’t suited for the advancements in technology.

A sale price has not yet been determined.

No specific site has been mentioned for a new city hall.