Pet Connection: Meet Peat & Repeat

Bonded Budgie Pair Needs A Good Home Together

If you’re thinking about becoming a first-time bird owner, these might be the birds for you.

Carrie Leopold and her son Isaac from C.A.A.R.E. are introducing us to Peat and Repeat this morning.

They are a bonded pair of budgies.

Budgies are wonderful starter birds.

They’re small, and they’re relatively quiet. They can live quite nicely in apartments.

Budgies are also full of energy and affection, and they love playing with toys.

Bonded budgies should be adopted out together.

A bonded pair of birds are often healthier and live longer.

The Leopolds also showed off their own cockatiel to show how adoption can help improve a bird’s health.

Their bird is more sociable now after coming from a difficult situation.

You can help a bird or two out by visiting C.A.A.R.E.’s website at www.caare.net.