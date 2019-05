You Can Expect Overnight Lane Closures On Major Roads In Moorhead

Bridge Crews Will Begin Working On Sunday

MOORHEAD, MN — Drivers will find some overnight lane closures in Moorhead starting Sunday.

They will impact I-94, Highway 10, Highway 75 and other various locations as bridge crews will be completing repairs, patching and bridge flushing to remove winter residue from the bridges.

The work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. each night and is expected to last through Wednesday.

Highway maintenance repairs will also be completed on I-94 near the Red River Bridge at the same time.

That work is expected to last until 5 a.m. on Thursday.