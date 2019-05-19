Honor Flight Lands In Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight Brings Veterans to Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Ninety area veterans are in Washington, D.C. to see the memorials that have been created to honor them as part of the North Dakota, Minnesota Honor Flight. The majority of these…
WASHINGTON, D.C. — KVRR’s Rob Kupec has joined the latest Honor Flight of ND/MN in Washington, D.C.
Watch for Rob’s coverage on the KVRR Facebook page and on KVRR Local News Sunday and Monday.
We’ll meet some of the veterans and share their stories.
Watch Rob’s Facebook like of their arrival early Sunday morning here.