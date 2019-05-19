Honor Flight Lands In Washington, D.C.

KVRR Will Have Complete Coverage Online And On The Air

WASHINGTON, D.C. — KVRR’s Rob Kupec has joined the latest Honor Flight of ND/MN in Washington, D.C.

Watch for Rob’s coverage on the KVRR Facebook page and on KVRR Local News Sunday and Monday.

We’ll meet some of the veterans and share their stories.

Watch Rob’s Facebook like of their arrival early Sunday morning here.