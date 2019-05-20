Heroes Come Home: Honor Flight of ND/MN Lands In Fargo

After two days at our nation’s capital, 90 veterans return home from North Dakota, Minnesota Honor Flight.

It was certainly a heroes welcome home. A lot of people lined up with flags and homemade signs to welcome all the veterans back from DC at Fargo’s Hector International Airport.

The Red River Valley Concert Band welcome back the veterans back as well.

KVRR’s Danielle Church spoke to a veteran who went on the trip last spring and he welcomed his 90-year-old cousin back this time. He said seeing all the people at Hector is a great way to get ready for Memorial Day.