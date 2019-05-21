Abortion Debate Takes Focus During ‘Stop The Bans’ Rally

The Pro-choice Rally was met with a counter-protest at the Red River Women's Clinic

FARGO, N.D. — These protests are taking place in cities all around the country, including here in Fargo.

“We are not going to sit back,” Pro-Choice Organizer Destini Spaeth said. “We are not going to take these attacks on people’s health care. Abortion is a constitutional right and we are going to keep it that way.”

The need for these rallies came to be after multiple states, including North Dakota, have recently enacted laws that would limit when a women could obtain an abortion.

“It is scary to think about because when you are thinking of a right being taken away from you, no one is really particularly comfortable with that, whatever that right may be,” pro-choice organizer Maddy Jansky said. “It is definitely scary, it does give me hope when we have good turnout for events like this that there are people that do speak up.”

Organizers estimate over 150 people showed up to show their support for the pro-choice cause. The March began at Island Park in downtown Fargo before protesters arrived at the Red River women’s clinic.

“We are unique because we have the only women’s clinic in North Dakota and I think that that is a huge step to keeping abortion legal in our state,” says Jansky. “Our biggest goal of this was that just really getting people out there and saying hey, even though Fargo is pretty conservative, there are people that are fighting for this cause as well.”

Demonstrators were not without some opposition. Pro-life advocates were also at the Clinic to share their thoughts on the recent bans.

“I think if you are going to err on the side of moral caution, we ought to say that at the moment of conception, it is a human being, it’s biologically alive and therefore it deserves all the rights that you and I enjoy,” Minnesota District 7th Congressional Candidate and pro-life supporter Dave Hughes said.

“I believe that everybody has the right, especially those that don’t have a voice and are defenseless,” pro-life supporter Theresa Gilbertson said.

Whichever side people stand on the issue, they tell me one common hope is for continued communication and civilized discussion between both sides.