Fire in Mooreton Leaves Building and Everything Inside Unsalvageable

The building initially caught fire yesterday afternoon and was contained to the attic, but rekindled at around 7 this morning

MOORETON, N.D– A fire in Mooreton, North Dakota that started Monday in a large farm shop has been put out, but the building is no longer standing.

The building initially caught fire Monday afternoon and was contained to the attic, but rekindled at around 7 Tuesday morning.

The high winds fueled the fire, and the building eventually collapsed leaving vehicles, antiques and farm equipment unsalvageable.

The damage was contained to the shop and a small nearby shed on the property about 45 miles south of Fargo.

“I’m Devastated,” says the owner of the building, Richard Spellerberg. “I just wish to thank everybody, neighbors and the fire departments.”

There is no cause of the fire at this time.

It is still under investigation by the fire marshal.