Woman On Rural Road Near Drayton Struck And Killed In Dark Of Night

DRAYTON, ND — A Drayton, North Dakota woman is dead after getting hit by a vehicle while standing on a road just south of the town.

The fatal crash was reported around 1 Wednesday morning.

The highway patrol has identified the woman as 44-year-old Kammi Leland.

They say 21-year-old Hunter Hatloy of Drayton came across a man on the road and steered to avoid hitting him but ended up hitting Leland.

Hatloy and his passenger and the other person on the road, 40-year-old Matthew Hilton, were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.