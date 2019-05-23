LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Mufasa

Get a pouncing lesson from a true expert -- this adorable puppy.

Whether you call it “pouncing,” or jumping up, it can be a divisive issue for dog owners.

Some love it and encourage it in their pets.

And some can’t stand it and work hard to rid their dogs of the habit.

But when it comes to Mufasa, a six-month-old puppy, it’s hard to resist his pouncing. He’s just that cute.

Mufasa’s actually got pretty darn good behavior given his age and his previous home situation.

The puppy was rescued along with other dogs from a hoarding situation.

At that point, he wasn’t getting appropriate socialization or training, or the other care a young dog needs.

When he was first brought in to 4 Luv of Dog rescue, Mufasa was so nervous, he was even afraid of a leash.

But just a short time later, he’s a totally changed dog, cruising easily through his live appearance on the Morning Show with Emily Welker and 4 Luv volunteer Karen Schneider.

He’s calm, affectionate, cuddly and quiet.

He gets along well with other dogs and with people.

His coat is deliciously soft, and he’s gentle and playful — even when doing his “pouncing.”

Like all puppies, he needs training, love and attention to make him into a happy, healthy adult.

If you’re up to make this darling pup the king of your heart and give him a forever home, check out his profile, here.

https://toolkit.rescuegroups.org/javascript/v2.0/template1?animalID=14363124&key=yFeytnxJ&referer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.4luvofdog.org%2Fwp%2Fdogs_available