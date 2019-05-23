Lockdown Lifted at Jamestown Schools

Authorities respond after the report of a person with a gun approached the school
KVRR Staff,

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A lockdown has been lifted at all Jamestown schools after a report of a person with a gun approaching the high school Thursday afternoon.

Jamestown Police say officers responded around 2:00.

Investigators say around 20 minutes later, an 18-year-old man was found in a home in the northeastern part of town and was detained for suspicion of terrorizing. He was taken into custody without incident. An airsoft handgun was also found at the home.

The lockdown was lifted 20 minutes later and the investigation is ongoing.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
