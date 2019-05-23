Man Arrested After Climbing a Sign and Jumping onto Building

27–year–old Michael Barido was arrested after jumping onto a nearby building

FARGO, N.D.– Fargo Police were involved in a two–hour standoff this morning and a former Bison football player’s father caught it all on camera.

Leo Dempsey, Jr., the father former NDSU Safety Tre Dempsey, recorded the bizarre scene on Facebook Live.

He was one of many bystanders watching as Barido climbed the sign and ran across the top of the building.

Police were called to the scene around 11am with a report of an unwanted man at the Grand Inn hotel who was harassing guests.

Police say it’s unclear why Barido was climbing the sign in the first place.

“At one point when we were already on scene, he did jump from the roof to the sign and then back onto the rooftop, and then he gained access to the inside of the building in the attic,” says, Crime Prevention and Public Information Officer Jessica Schindeldecker.

Police say he used a vent to climb into the building.

Barido has a criminal record in North Dakota and Minnesota that includes burglary, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and traffic violations.

Police say at one point he did have a knife, but got rid of it.

“It’s hard to predict human behavior, so we don’t like to say that there’s no danger to the public. Obviously you never know what a person’s intentions are or what they’re capable of, especially if narcotics or alcohol might be a factor,” added Schindeldecker.

Barido was removed from the top of the building and taken to the hospital before going to jail.

He is set to face charges of criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

No one was hurt during the standoff.