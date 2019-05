Minnesota Gov. Walz Calls One-Day Special Session For Friday

Lawmakers will pass remaining budget bills after leaders finally agreed on a health and human services funding bill

Gov. Tim Walz (D) Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R) & House Speaker Melissa Hortman (D) Announce Budget Agreement

ST. PAUL, MN — Minnesota lawmakers are rushing back to the state capitol building in St. Paul for a one day special session just called by Gov. Tim Walz.

The session will begin Friday morning at 10 and must conclude by 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Walz agreed to terms of the session with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman.

Lawmakers will pass remaining budget bills after leaders finally agreed on a health and human services funding bill.

The bill is one of the biggest parts of the two-year, nearly $50 billion budget.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says lawmakers haven’t even had time to read the bills and there is no agreement with House Republicans.