ATV Crashes Into Deer Near McVille

Mapleton man lost control of the ATV after hitting a deer on Saturday night

MCVILLE, N.D. — A Mapleton, North Dakota man was taken to Altru in Grand Forks after crashing into a deer on an ATV.

The highway patrol says 49-year-old Troy Flesche was heading to his camper just south of McVille when he hit the deer just before 10 o’clock Saturday night.

He lost control of the ATV and it overturned.

Flesche was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The patrol says he faces a DUI charge.