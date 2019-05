Fargo Man Hurt After Crashing Motorcycle On Interstate 29 South of The City

FARGO, ND — A Fargo man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle on I-29 Saturday night.

The highway patrol says 26-year old Robert Thiel locked up the brakes on his bike behind an SUV pulling a trailer about two miles south of Fargo.

Thiel fell off and his bike slid into the trailer.

He was taken to Sanford where his condition is not available.

The patrol says Thiel was not wearing a helmet.

He is facing charges of DUI and driving under revocation.