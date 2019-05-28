Entrepreneurs from Around Country Coming to Fargo for Drone Focus Conference

The conference starts at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow

FARGO, N.D. — Drone leaders and entrepreneurs from around the country will be in Fargo tomorrow for Emerging Prairie’s 5th Annual Drone Conference.

Emerging Prairie says with the drone industry growing so fast, it’s important to help entrepreneurs understand the rapidly changing trends. The organization says drones have become popular to use in the agriculture industry and search and rescue missions.

“When you think about the future, it’s all about creating an autonomous nation an so our ability to network and bring people into the community is a big added advantage in order for this technology to be more pervasive,” Brian Carroll, director of operations at Emerging Prairie.

KVRR will be live from the Drone Focus Conference at seven tomorrow morning.