Grand Forks Man Could Be Charged After Pedestrian Fatality In April

Tyson Sewell is accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old David Hagen on Gateway Drive

GRAND FORKS, ND — The State’s Attorney’s Office in Grand Forks is deciding whether to charge a man in a pedestrian fatality.

Investigators forwarded possible charges of driving with a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death against 40-year-old Tyson Sewell.

He is accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old David Hagen on Gateway Drive on the evening of April 8.

Hagen was found lying on the road with a head injury. He died on the scene.

If Sewell is charged and convicted, he could face 10 years in prison and a $21,500 fine.