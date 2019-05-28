Three Men Pulled Underwater At Minnesota Resort Are Rescued

Two guests at the Gull Lake Resort went into the water and were able to rescue all three men

BRAINERD, MN — Guests at a resort rescue three men who had been pulled underwater by the strong current where Gull Lake meets the Gull River in the Brainerd area.

According to the Cass County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Office, a man had waded into the water Sunday afternoon and got caught by the current.

Two men went into the water to help the man in distress and all three were quickly pulled underwater.

Two guests at the Gull Lake Resort went into the water and were able to rescue all three men and get them safely to shore.

The three victims were transported to a hospital in Brainerd for observation.