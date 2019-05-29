Minnesota’s Governor Seeks Presidential Disaster Declaration
spring storms caused nearly $40 million in damage to infrastructure across Minnesota
ST. PAUL, MN — Gov. Tim Walz is seeking a presidential disaster declaration for spring storms that caused nearly $40 million in damage to infrastructure across Minnesota.
He requested the declaration for 51 counties and four tribal governments.
Officials say flooding, blizzards and strong winds from mid-March to late April caused damage totaling $39 million.
That is well above the $8 million threshold required for a federal declaration.
Walz requested the federal aid in a letter Tuesday to President Donald Trump.
If granted, the declaration would reimburse communities for removing debris as well as repairing and replacing damaged infrastructure.