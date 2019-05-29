Minnesota’s Governor Seeks Presidential Disaster Declaration

spring storms caused nearly $40 million in damage to infrastructure across Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN — Gov. Tim Walz is seeking a presidential disaster declaration for spring storms that caused nearly $40 million in damage to infrastructure across Minnesota.

He requested the declaration for 51 counties and four tribal governments.

Officials say flooding, blizzards and strong winds from mid-March to late April caused damage totaling $39 million.

That is well above the $8 million threshold required for a federal declaration.

Walz requested the federal aid in a letter Tuesday to President Donald Trump.

If granted, the declaration would reimburse communities for removing debris as well as repairing and replacing damaged infrastructure.