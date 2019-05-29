UND Volleyball Promotes Tiffin to Replace Pryor as Head Coach

In December, Jeremiah Tiffin was brought in as an associate head coach

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – University of North Dakota Athletics Director Bill Chaves announced Jeremiah Tiffin as the Head Coach of the Fighting Hawks volleyball program on Wednesday.

Tiffin – the 13th Head Coach in the program’s 44-year history – came to UND in December as Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator, helping recruit the Fighting Hawks six signees in the Class of 2019. Tiffin will retain Assistant Coach Erin Green and Director of Operations Ashley Laidley on staff and will fill the final assistant coaching vacancy.

“Jeremiah did a tremendous job in articulating a vision for UND volleyball through the interview process, and we are looking forward to working with him in making that vision come to fruition,” said Chaves. “UND volleyball is in a great foundational place based on the hard work of previous coaching staffs, and I believe that Jeremiah will continue to build on that success.”

“My family and I are excited to continue to be a part of the volleyball program at North Dakota. I want to thank Bill Chaves and Kara Helmig for giving me this opportunity, as well as everyone on the search committee and athletic staff who were a part of the process,” said Tiffin.

“Grand Forks and the University of North Dakota is a place where you can be successful on and off the court,” added Tiffin. “I believe we can win a lot of matches in The Summit League and I can’t wait to see what our team will do in the fall. (My wife) Rachel and I are looking forward to establishing ourselves in the community and continuing the success of the volleyball program at UND.”

Tiffin was named UND’s Associate Head Coach on Dec. 14, 2018, after spending four seasons as the Head Coach at Our Lady of the Lake University (2015-18), claiming Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) titles in each of his four seasons. The Saints won at least 20 matches three times and advanced to the NAIA Championship in a trio of campaigns. Tiffin also mentored four NAIA All-Americans, 15 AVCA All-Region selections, 34 all-conference athletes and the program’s first player to reach 1,000 kills.

The 2017 OLLU team was the first in the Saints history to advance to Pool Play at the NAIA National Championship. Tiffin’s program also succeeded in the classroom, earning the NAIA Scholar Team Award three times.

Before his time at OLLU, Tiffin served as the Recruiting Coordinator at Baylor in 2014 where he helped his alma mater ink a pair of top-75 players that offseason. He was promoted to Assistant Coach following the 2013 campaign, previously serving as the Bears Director of Volleyball Operations.

He entered the head coaching ranks at Hill College (2010-13). Tiffin led the program to a 51-55 overall record, making the playoffs all three seasons and finishing no worse than third in the conference standings each year. He helped seven Rebels earn first team all-conference and had three players named Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Tiffin entered the college coaching realm at Arkansas State as a volunteer assistant coach in 2006, helping guide ASU to a 21-14 record and a second-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native cut his coaching teeth in the club ranks and spent 14 seasons coaching various age groups, beginning in 2004 as the Head Coach of the Baylor Men’s and Women’s Club Volleyball teams. In 2013 Tiffin was named the National Collegiate Volleyball Federation (NCVF) National Coach of the Year.

Tiffin earned his Bachelors’ and Masters’ degrees from Baylor University. Tiffin and his wife, Rachel, have one son, Isaac.