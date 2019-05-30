Concrete Truck Tips Over on 40th Avenue South in Fargo

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries

FARGO, N.D. — A concrete truck tipped over on 3901 40th Avenue South this afternoon.

A call came in around 3:30 from the concrete company for a truck on its side.

The driver was out of the truck when first responders arrived. Firefighters say they most likely took the corner too fast.

Fluids were leaking from the truck when they arrived.

“We don’t see too many concrete trucks tip over. This is a pretty big vehicle that’s– as you can tell they are going to use a couple tow trucks to upright the vehicle,” Fargo Fire Battalion Chief Chris Rasmussen said.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known.