Report Of Reckless Driver Turns Into Fatal Crash Near Jamestown

The Highway Patrol Says the 66-year-old driver lost control, spun out and rolled multiple times

JAMESTOWN, ND — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a man has died in a roll-over crash on I-94 near Jamestown.

They got a call about a pickup traveling recklessly around 7:30 last night.

They say the 66-year-old driver lost control, spun out and rolled multiple times.

He was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.