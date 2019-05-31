LIVE: More Than 500 Dogs Competing At F/M Kennel Club Show

Dogs Represent 100 Different Breeds

The Fargo-Moorhead Kennel Club is hosting more than 500 dogs from about 100 different breeds this weekend for the annual All Breed Conformation Dog Show.

The dogs will be judged on how well they conform to their breed standards in a variety of ways.

Kennel Club officials describe it as a smaller version of the Westminster Dog Show.

In fact, some of this year’s judges have experience judging at Westminster.

A couple owners joined us on the morning show to talk about their competing pooches and what they bring to the table.

They say dog shows are a chance for both owners and dogs to get together and hang out with friends.

You can check out the dog show at the Red River Valley Fairgounds from Friday, May 31st through Sunday, June 2nd.

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig will be announcing the Best in Show award winner Friday afternoon.

You can find more information on the Kennel Club by clicking here.