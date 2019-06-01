Anonymous Donor to Match Fundraising Efforts up to $10,000 for Moorhead Public Schools

The event is raising money to help pay off the student lunch debt at all Moorhead public schools..

MOORHEAD, Minn.– An anonymous donor is matching funds raised up to $10,000 for the PB&J fundraiser to help Moorhead Public Schools.

The fundraiser at Junkyard Brewing Company includes a free will donation for PB&J’s, a silent auction and raffle prizes.

The brewery is also donating a portion of the funds from sales of their peanut butter inspired brews.

“I think that supporting our public schools is so incredibly important,” said an organizer for the event, Dana Bisignani It’s part of what knits our community together, and I love seeing a huge number of businesses and people and organizations that come out to support this. It really feels amazing.”

If you didn’t get a chance to swing by the fundraiser and would like to donate, click here.