Red Cross Honors Local Heroes at “Celebrating the Mission” Event

Three people received Hero awards

FARGO, N.D. — Everyday heroes in the community are being recognized for their work at American Red Cross’s “Celebrating the Mission” event.

Volunteers, local fire departments and emergency responders were all invited to the lunch.

The Red Cross helps victims during disasters and keeps people safe by making sure homes have safeguards in case of fire.

Jeff Wolsky, who was awarded Disaster Services Volunteer of the Year, has been running the Red Cross Jamestown office for nineteen years.

“I didn’t expect it. But I worked hard and brought the office a long way, and I’m humble for it,” he said.

Brittany Montecuollo with Sanford won Rookie of the Year, and Matt Skoy from NDSU won the “Living the Mission” award.