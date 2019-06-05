Applications Open For Next Honor Flight

FARGO, N.D. – The Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota announces its next trip.

Our nation’s heroes will fly to Washington, D.C. on October 20th and return to Fargo the next night.

Those who served will get to see memorials built in their honor. Preference is given to World War Two, Korean War and veterans who are terminally ill.

All applications from Veterans serving through 1959 will be accepted.

You can find out how to sign up by clicking here You can also email veteranshonorflightofndmn@gmail.com or call 218–284–6667 with any questions.