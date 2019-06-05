City Commissioners Approve Pilot Program for ‘Food Truck Fridays’

Currently, food trucks mainly operate on private properties with permission from property owners.

FARGO, N.D.– City commissioners just approved a pilot program being referred to as “Food Truck Fridays.”

The goal is to examine what kind of interest there is from the vendors and the public.

Last summer, an attempt to allow food trucks to operate on public streets in the downtown business district was tabled because of a late start and complications.

Currently, food trucks mainly operate on private properties with permission from property owners.

Grant Larson, Director of the Environmental for the Fargo/Cass Public Health Department, worked out the pilot study.

He says they want to make sure they have the information so there is a permanent policy for 2020.

Larson says space has been reserved for a limited number of food truck vendors on a first-come-first-serve basis in the parking lot south of the new city hall.

The “Food Truck Fridays” run June 14 through September 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Mobile Food Coalition will be selected at the season’s end with city staff and stakeholders who will help shape a permanent mobile food truck program that will be ready next year.