Live: Learn From A World Champion On National Yo-Yo Day

Yo-Yo World Champion John Narum Hosting Yo-Yo Workshop June 6th

June 6th is National Yo-Yo Day.

Game Giant in downtown Fargo is hosting Fargo’s own world champion yo-yo artist, John Narum, for a celebration of yo-yo’s.

He’s joining other local yo-yo artists for a performance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with a workshop afterward.

The event is free and open to everyone. The store is located at 626 2nd Ave N. in Fargo.

Game Giant co-owner Aaron Swinkles joins Adam Ladwig to talk about how yo-yo’s can help kids foster creativity.

Narum was the youngest yo-yo world champion when he won in 2005 at age 11.

He has designed a new yo-yo to help kids get more interested in the activity.

He calls his yo-yo “The Babbit”, in honor of his grandmother and her hometown.

KVRR profiled Narum and the new yo-yo earlier this year.

