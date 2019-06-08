Strong Winds Roll Over Camper on I-29 in Fargo

officers say no one was injured in the crash

FARGO, N.D. — Strong winds roll over a camper on Fargo’s 13th Avenue South overpass, blocking traffic in both lanes.

North Dakota Highway Patrol officers say 66-year-old U-Dean Sargent of Glenwood, Minnesota was driving a pickup carrying a fifth wheel camper on I-29. They say he reduced his speed because of heavy rain fall and strong wind gusts. Those winds still managed to roll over the camper.

Police say Sargent and the passenger in the pickup don’t have any injuries.

I-29 was reduced to one lane for 45 minutes while the crash was cleared.