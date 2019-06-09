Drekker, Unglued Put Emphasis on Local Creations at Annual Craft Market

the market first started out as a holiday event

FARGO, N.D. — Drekker Brewing and Unglued Gift Shop are putting an emphasis on local creations at their annual Summer Craft Market.

Drekker started the market a few years ago during the holidays but soon partnered with Unglued to make it even bigger. Now during the summer, 31 vendors from the Fargo-Moorhead area, lakes country and Grand Forks are showing off their one-of-a-kind clothing, home décor and recipes. Organizers say the market sees a big crowd every year.

“The interest is growing like crazy in meeting the maker of your product in town and all over. So craft markets are such a good way to connect with the person who actually came up with the idea for what was made. they’re really one of a kind that you can get at a craft market as compared to a normal shop,” said Ashley Morken, Unglued owner.

She says the market is now more family-friendly, offering more activities for kids.