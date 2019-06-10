Friends, Food Truck Community Remember Jason “Jay-Hollywood” Halvorson

Jay was shot to death early Friday morning

FARGO, N.D. — While most people have one true love, Jay “Hollywood” Halvorson had quite a few.

“Food trucks and people. And his dog. And his dog,” said John Lindquist, co-owner of Jumbo’s Sloppy Joe’s and Food Truck.

In July 2015, he left a good–paying job on the oil fields so he could open up his own Texas Q BBQ food truck quickly becoming an expert and advocate of the Fargo food truck scene.

“He was always wanting to go out and make other food trucks thrive and give them tricks of the trade,” said Nicole Rosenfeldt, who was close friends with Jay.

“At first I thought, who the heck is this guy? But it didn’t take long for us to really build a strong friendship. Really, the last year he’s felt more like family than a friend,” Lindquist said.

A beloved part of his family that was taken from him and his family too soon.

“He was so close to turning the corner and making some huge things happen. I feel robbed knowing that’s not going to happen. Those animals took that away from us,” Rosenfeldt said.

Nicole Rosenfeldt was being treated at Sanford’s Medical Center after getting into a car accident. She never expected the person right next door to be a friend she’s had by her side for more than 12 years.

“One of the doctors that was working on me was going in between rooms as well. I heard people in the hallway who were passing by that somebody had died,” Rosenfeldt said.

Losing a soul like Jay..

“He was always quoting songs. He definitely always had a smile on his face,” Rosenfeldt said.

…means the Fargo community will no longer have yet another person so dedicated to giving back.

“If there was anything that he could do for the community that he could do, he was always willing to go above and beyond for that,” Rosenfeldt said.

“It’s important to give back because so many people have given to me,” Jay told KVRR in December while providing a free Thanksgiving meal to the men at the Dorothy Day House.

As everyone says goodbye to Jay, it’s the work that he invested himself in and continued to love every day they will truly remember the most.

“He loved that food truck. He spent everything he had on it. If there’s any way we can keep that going, I think he would really, really like that,” Rosenfeldt said.

“The thing I’m going to miss the most is some of those 4 a.m. phone calls. Hey John! I got an idea, what do you think about this,” Lindquist said.

Jay’s friends have also started a GoFundMe page that will pay for funeral costs. Click here to access the page.