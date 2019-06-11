The Arts Partnership Gives Community Recognition for Art Involvement

The organization hosted around 150 people for the annual State of the Arts

FARGO, N.D.– The Arts Partnership is giving credit to those who work to add more art and culture to people here in the valley.

The organization hosted around 150 people for the annual State of the Arts.

Jade Presents and Office Sign Company took home outstanding business awards.

Kilbourne Group was recognized for being an outstanding arts collaborator.

The partnership hopes to increase funding for organizations and artists in our area.

“Attraction and retention is almost exclusively today about where someone wants to live,” The Arts Partnership CEO and president Dayna Del Val said. “You can be an engineer anywhere in the country so why would you move to Fargo, North Dakota? I think arts and culture are a huge piece of helping tell the story of why this is a cool place to live not just a cold place to live.”

Both the Fargo-Moorhead Youth Choir and a cellist from the F-M symphony performed for the guests.