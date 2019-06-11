White Earth Community Mourns Loss of Man Shot to Death Sunday

Authorities are asking for help finding the suspect

WHITE EARTH, Minn. — The White Earth community is mourning the loss of Jamie “Honker” Bevins, who was shot to death early Sunday morning.

Authorities are asking for help finding the suspect, 18–year old Ronald Wayne Elias Thompson III of Detroit Lakes. If you know where Thompson may be, call 911.

Bevins’ family is having a five-day spirit fire to honor Jamie. They’re singing, praying, and bringing traditional medicines to the fire to help carry his soul to the Creator.

Music has always been a part of Jamie Bevins’ life.

“When he was little he used to be on my hip and we’d just be jamming to music cleaning the house,” Theresa Villebrun, Jamie’s mother, said.

“Just riding around the car listening to music,” Rick Stoa, Jamie’s uncle, said.

One thing those close to him will always remember is the way he cared for other people.

“My son had the biggest heart. He’d give you the shirt right off his back. If he didn’t give you his last, he’d share it with you,” Villebrun said.

“I lost my son two years ago by suicide and he’s always been there for me. He’d always check in, message me, text me, just to see how I was doing because he was that kind of person,” Heather Berry, Jamie’s cousin, said.

“Sometimes people portray him to be a bad guy but he really wasn’t. He was all about his family. He was always there for his family no matter what. Even if you had an argument the day before, it wouldn’t matter, he’d still be there for you if you needed him,” Stoa said.

There are still a lot of questions in the investigation. The family says it took police 45 minutes to get to the scene. KVRR reached out to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, but they weren’t available for comment.

Ultimately, the family wants to see justice for Honker.

“He’s a father, he’s a son, he’s a brother, he’s a cousin, he’s a family member, he’s a good guy, he has a heart,” Berry said.

“He was just a good kid. He didn’t deserve this. Not at all,” Stoa said.