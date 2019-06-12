Giant Table Brings Dilworth and Moorhead Community Members Closer

The Longest table is an opportunity for people to connect with others in their community

DILWORTH, Minn.– A giant table is bringing community members from Moorhead and Dilworth together.

People share their stories of why they came to the area and why they’ve stayed.

The Lions club provided food for everyone who showed up.

The goal of the event is to help people be more confident when talking to others in the area.

“It’s really an opportunity for you to come and meet your neighbors. I hope they’ve started some new friendships, or at least know more people so when they are out and about they can feel comfortable greeting them. ‘Hey how are you doing’ kind of thing’,” said the Coordinator Clay County Early Childhood Initiative, Carolyn Strnad.

Rob Kupec was also at the event, serving ice cream from a bicycle.