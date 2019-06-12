Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Fargo Airport

Plane Heading To Bismarck Forced To Land In Fargo Early Wednesday

UPDATE: FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A regional passenger airliner made a safe emergency landing at Fargo’s Hector International Airport shortly before 2 this morning.

The CRJ-900 American Eagle Airlines jet with about 60 passengers on board was en route from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Bismarck when the pilot diverted to Fargo.

Airport Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein told KFGO News there was some type of mechanical problem. The plane landed without incident and was parked some distance from the terminal. Those on board were brought to the terminal to claim their luggage and waited for hotel shuttles. Dobberstein said the airplane will be checked over in the morning to determine if it’s safe to fly.

One of the passengers, Tyler Morgan, of Abilene, Texas said he was told there was a problem with the tires or landing gear on the plane’s left side. He said the landing was “fairly smooth” and the pilots felt they needed a longer runway to safely land and decided to detour to Fargo.

The plane is flown by Mesa Airlines of Phoenix.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A plane made an emergency landing at Hector International Airport in Fargo early Wednesday morning.

KFGO says the flight from Dallas to Bismarck was forced to divert to Fargo.

Passengers say a problem with the breaks or landing gear caused the pilots to change plans.

The plane landed safely around 2 a.m.

About 60 people were on board.

