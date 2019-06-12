Prairie St. Johns To Build $47 Million Behavioral Health Hospital In Fargo

Once the new facility is completed in mid-2021, the old hospital will be demolished

FARGO, ND — Prairie St. Johns plans to build a new Behavioral Health hospital in Fargo.

The $47 million state-of-the-art, 128-bed facility will be built on a portion of the footprint of the hospital, just to the east.

That will require the demolition of the vacant RiversEdge facility which was once a chapel and living quarters for nuns when the building was St. Johns Hospital.

Once the new facility is completed in mid-2021, the old hospital will be also be demolished and will become green space and a parking lot.