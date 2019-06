Authorities Identify Mahnomen County Drowning Victim

The sheriff's office says 19-year-old Chase Hron was jet-skiing and not wearing a life jacket

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. — A 19-year-old Thief River Falls man has been identified as the victim of a drowning last Friday night in Mahnomen County.

The sheriff’s office says Chase Hron was jet-skiing and not wearing a life jacket on Vanose Lake.

An extensive ground, air and water search was conducted before Hron’s body was recovered on Saturday.