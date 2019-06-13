Hector International Airport Named Official Aviation Guide’s Busiest Small Airport of the Year

FARGO, ND — Fargo has something else to brag about.

Hector International Airport has been named Official Aviation Guide’s Busiest Small Airport of the Year.

Executive director Shawn Dobberstein says it’s a reflection of the passengers they serve.

The airport accommodated nearly 554-thousand scheduled departing seats in the previous 12 months.

Hector is served by Delta, United Express, Frontier, American Eagle and Allegiant with non-stop services to a number of cities.

Akron/Canton ranked second, followed by Key West, Billings and Amarillo Rick Husband, rounding out the top five.