Hector International Airport Named Official Aviation Guide’s Busiest Small Airport of the Year
FARGO, ND — Fargo has something else to brag about.
Hector International Airport has been named Official Aviation Guide’s Busiest Small Airport of the Year.
Executive director Shawn Dobberstein says it’s a reflection of the passengers they serve.
The airport accommodated nearly 554-thousand scheduled departing seats in the previous 12 months.
Hector is served by Delta, United Express, Frontier, American Eagle and Allegiant with non-stop services to a number of cities.
Akron/Canton ranked second, followed by Key West, Billings and Amarillo Rick Husband, rounding out the top five.