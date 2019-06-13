PET CONNECTION: Meet Henery

Henery is a great, lovable bird for a family

Our friends at C.A.A.R.E. brought us a bright bird, both literally and figuratively.

Henery is a 9-year-old Jenday Conrue.

He is a cuddly, affectionate guy who loves his skritches.

He, like most birds, also loves junk food. Adam Ladwig got to feed him a sour cream and onion potato chip.

He’s so lovable, C.A.A.R.E. volunteer Carrie Leopold tells us she was worried about bringing him in because she might not be able to resist the urge to adopt him herself!

Conures live around 20 years. With his smaller size, he’s a great bird option for buy families.

He has beautiful green and orange plumage, with blue feathers highlighting his tail.

He’s pretty talkative, and would do better in a home.

You can find more info about the lovable Henery at www.caare.net.