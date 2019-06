Man’s Body Found in Grafton

GRAFTON, N.D. – Authorities are investigating after a man’s body is recovered from the Park River in Grafton.

A search for 63–year–old Kenneth Wilson of Grafton began after he didn’t show up for work on Wednesday.

Grafton Police says friends and family had joined the search when Wilson’s body was found around noon.

His body has been sent to Grand Forks for an autopsy.

Investigators say there’s no indication of foul play.