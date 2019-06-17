Kids Stay Sharp with Summer Math Camp

The math camp at Haley's Hope focuses on working with kids with dyslexia

WEST FARGO, N.D.–Kids are keeping their thinking caps on this summer with a math camp to stay sharp.

Haley’s Hope, a learning center focused on kids with dyslexia, is taking the next two weeks to work closely on math skills.

The camp is divided into a morning and an afternoon session depending on age and need.

The first day focused on quantities, patterns and number recognition.

“Math camp is designed to really teach our kids the language of math,” Haley’s Hope founder and executive director Kari Bucholz said. “Math is not just about numbers, it’s about understanding language that we need to put into understanding math, understanding numbers, understanding quantities.”

Haley’s Hope is offering another two-week camp in August.

Any kid who struggles with math is encouraged to sign up.