Lake Ashtabula Has Invasive Zebra Mussels

Lake Ashtabula and the Sheyenne River downstream all the way to the Red River have been classified as infested water

BARNES CO., ND — North Dakota Game and Fish has confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in Lake Ashtabula.

Inspections of the lake in Barnes and Griggs counties also found well-established populations of zebra mussels of various ages throughout the lake.

Emergency rules will go into effect immediately to prohibit the movement of water away from the lake and river.