“WLive” Bringing WWE Action To Both Fargo And Grand Forks In August

Tickets for both stops start at just $15

FARGO, ND — You can get your fill of WWE Live action in August.

“WLive” is coming to Fargo and Grand Forks.

The first stop is the Alerus Center on Saturday, August 17 followed by the Fargodome on August 18.

You can catch Universal Champion Seth Rollins take on Baron Corbin and many other matches.

Tickets will be available starting Friday at the box office at both locations or Ticketmaster for the Alerus Center or fargodome.com.