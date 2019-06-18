Four People Arrested After Theft Investigation At Harwood Storage Unit Facility

HARWOOD, ND — Four people were busted early this morning for theft at a storage unit facility in Harwood.

A Cass County deputy noticed headlights at the facility at 2 a.m. and stopped to investigate.

Deputies found stolen property from two enclosed trailers in the vehicle and arrested everyone inside.

30-year-old Sabrina Johanneson and 31-year-old Daniel Hengest, who have no present address, along with 31-year-old Jacob Bauer of Fargo and 25-year-old Jaylynne Castronovo of West Fargo were arrested for theft and numerous other charges.