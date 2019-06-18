Missing Person – Welfare Check Report Filed For Jackie Lee Vondal in Grand Forks

The family of Jackie Lee Vondal hasn't seen or heard from her in over a week

Jackie Lee Vondal (Lattergrass)

GRAND FORKS, ND — Police in Grand Forks are asking for help from the public in finding a woman who has gone missing.

In a Facebook post, the police department says the family of Jackie Lee Vondal hasn’t seen or heard from her in over a week.

They have filed a missing person – welfare check report with the department.

The department says they want to make sure that she is safe.

If you have any information on Jackie’s whereabouts, contact the Grand Forks Police Department.