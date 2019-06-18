Two People Taken To Fargo Hospital After House Explosion Near Barnesville

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says he doesn't believe anyone was seriously hurt

BARNESVILLE, MN — A house northwest of Barnesville was heavily damaged in an early morning explosion.

Two people in the house at the time were taken to a Fargo hospital.

Empting says someone lit a candle in the house and the blast was likely the result of a build-up of propane inside the home.