App of the Week: Grateful

Give yourself a chance to app-reciate what's beautiful about your life.

As you run around getting ready for work in the morning, do you ever stop to take a moment and consider what’s great about the life you lead?

For example, if you’re like us, you’re particularly grateful for the high caffeine content of your office brand of coffee.

Here’s an app you’ll be especially app-preciate of.

Check it out with Francie Black in the App of the Week.