Fargo Teen Accused Of Attack With Golf Club Arrested In West Fargo

Police were called around 3:30 this morning to the 800 block of Beaton Drive

WEST FARGO, ND — A Fargo teen was arrested in West Fargo after allegedly attacking people and their vehicle with a golf club.

Police were called around 3:30 this morning to the 800 block of Beaton Drive and when they arrived 18-year-old Peyton Wentz fled.

With the help of a Fargo K9, Wentz was caught and arrested for aggravated assault, criminal mischief and fleeing.

The incident remains under investigation.