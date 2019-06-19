Fargo Teen Accused Of Attack With Golf Club Arrested In West Fargo
Police were called around 3:30 this morning to the 800 block of Beaton Drive
WEST FARGO, ND — A Fargo teen was arrested in West Fargo after allegedly attacking people and their vehicle with a golf club.
Police were called around 3:30 this morning to the 800 block of Beaton Drive and when they arrived 18-year-old Peyton Wentz fled.
With the help of a Fargo K9, Wentz was caught and arrested for aggravated assault, criminal mischief and fleeing.
The incident remains under investigation.