Man Wanted On Warrants Flees Police In Jamestown But Eventually Gets Caught

Deputies spotted Howard Larson Jr. near McElroy Park but he fled into the woods

JAMESTOWN, ND — A man wanted on outstanding warrants was arrested early this morning after fleeing authorities in Jamestown.

Deputies spotted Howard Larson Jr. near McElroy Park but he fled into the woods.

A perimeter was set up and Larson was eventually found driving a vehicle in southeast Jamestown.

He fled towards Ypsilanti before the vehicle was stopped by spike strips and Larson was arrested.

He was taken to JRMC for evaluation and is pending formal charges.